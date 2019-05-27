Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Large and dangerous tornado’ on ground near Trotwood, Ohio

TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) — National Weather Service confirms that a “large and dangerous tornado” is on the ground near Trotwood, Ohio.

The service tweeted late Sunday that the situation was extremely dangerous and for residents in northern Montgomery County to take cover.

It later tweeted that there were new tornado threats for the extreme northern part of the county and southern Miami County with another possible threat near the county line.

Another suspected tornado near Vandalia, Ohio, was crossing the path of the first tornado, lifting debris in the air.

The service issued several tornado warnings for cities including Cedarville, Wilberforce and Jamestown until 12:45 a.m. EDT.

Trotwood is about 8 miles (12 kilometers) northwest of Dayton.

Associated Press

