Exhibit highlights cartoonists’ focus on First Amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new exhibit at the world’s largest cartoon library in Ohio draws on an old tradition: political cartooning, a First Amendment right.

The display runs the gamut from a 1774 etching by Paul Revere criticizing Britain’s use of tea as a political weapon to a 2018 cartoon lampooning the blocking of online conservative commentary.

Other cartoons take on political correctness, flag desecration, fake news, campus conduct codes, and the debate over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

“Front Line: Editorial Cartoonists and the First Amendment” runs through October at Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum.

Lucy Caswell helped found the museum and co-curated the exhibit. She says respecting the First Amendment is more important than ever before.

Associated Press

