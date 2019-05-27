Democratic-led states divided over approach on abortion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Abortion opponents in Republican-led legislatures have had a highly successful year, passing measurers that would ban or significantly limit abortions beginning early in a woman’s pregnancy. So what about the states controlled politically by Democrats?

The answer is mixed and reflects how the abortion debate has not played out neatly in the Democratic Party, much to the disappointment of abortion-rights supporters.

While some Democratic-led states are moving forward with abortion protections, similar bills have stalled in others, including Rhode Island, New Mexico and Hawaii.

Like their Republican counterparts, some Democratic lawmakers cite religious objections to explain their votes against codifying access to abortion.