Democratic-led states divided over approach on abortion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Abortion opponents in Republican-led legislatures have had a highly successful year, passing measurers that would ban or significantly limit abortions beginning early in a woman’s pregnancy. So what about the states controlled politically by Democrats?

The answer is mixed and reflects how the abortion debate has not played out neatly in the Democratic Party, much to the disappointment of abortion-rights supporters.

While some Democratic-led states are moving forward with abortion protections, similar bills have stalled in others, including Rhode Island, New Mexico and Hawaii.

Like their Republican counterparts, some Democratic lawmakers cite religious objections to explain their votes against codifying access to abortion.

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
