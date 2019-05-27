Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 ATV riders killed in Tennessee, 1 injured

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say three ATV riders from North Carolina were killed when their vehicle fell down an embankment through thick brush.

Media outlets report a fourth person was found injured by emergency responders. The Campbell County Sheriff’s office said Monday the injured minor was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The crash occurred Sunday in the area of a privately owned, off-road adventure park that offers riding trails.

Authorities have identified the dead as 47-year-old Ronnie Akins, 19-year-old Dillon Akins and 19-year-old Jonathan Laws, all of Weaverville, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office says the ATV left a trail and fell more than 100 feet (30 meters). Rescuers had to cut through thick brush and trees to reach the crash site.

Associated Press

