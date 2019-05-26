Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wisconsin’s new Democratic governor, GOP not getting along

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s new Democratic governor and Republicans who control the Legislature are having such a hard time getting along with one another that even the signing of a seemingly innocuous, unanimously approved bill morphed into a partisan fight.

Then there are the lawsuits, claims of sexism and accusations from Republican leaders that Gov. Tony Evers is “out of touch.” Evers has dismissed much of the back and forth as “huffing and puffing.”

Still, there is a pall over the Statehouse.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders are barely talking, with the governor’s two-year budget pending before lawmakers.

Their relationship got off to a rocky start when Republicans called a lame-duck legislative session just before Evers took office to weaken his powers. Several lawsuits are pending.

