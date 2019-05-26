Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

State prosecutors struggle with human trafficking cases

BOSTON (AP) — Human trafficking convictions at the state level are notoriously elusive, despite crackdown laws that are on the books in all 50 states.

Officials and experts say there’s a need for more resources to support trafficking victims, educate the public and train law enforcement.

In about a dozen states, attorneys general are not even authorized to pursue human trafficking charges.

Records requested from all 50 states by The Associated Press indicate a low conviction rate for human trafficking crimes since 2003.

A previous study suggested a 45% conviction rate through roughly the first decade of the laws.

Data shows the conviction rate for federal prosecutions is much higher, at about 80%.

Observers say the Florida massage parlor sting that snared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft highlights the difficulties with such cases.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content