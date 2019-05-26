Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Road closes when bee boxes fall off university truck

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Traffic was disrupted in a Washington state city when boxes holding thousands of bees fell off a truck.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the boxes fell off a Washington State University truck on Thursday morning in Pullman.

Pullman police took a call on the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief Gary Jenkins says an officer at the scene described thousands of bees buzzing through the air while university employees put on protective gear and picked up the boxes.

A road was closed until just before 10 a.m.

The WSU Department of Entomology has a breeding program and research lab to study and protect bee populations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat
News

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

1:27 pm
Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

1:03 pm
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat
News

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

Scroll to top
Skip to content