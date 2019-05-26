Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pelley says complaints to execs led to evening news ouster

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Scott Pelley says he lost that job because he wouldn’t stop complaining to management about the hostile work environment for men and women.

The “60 Minutes” correspondent tells CNN’s Reliable Sources Sunday that things have changed after 18 months of dramatic management changes amid a slew of scandals and misconduct claims at CBS.

Executives who have departed include Jeff Fager of “60 Minutes,” network news president David Rhodes, anchor Charlie Rose and CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves.

Pelley says he was warned about agitating too much internally. Now he says that with the promotion of people like Susan Zirinsky to head the news division, that it’s all blue sky from here and the network is on the right track.

