Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

News reports: 8 people shot at party in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — News reports say at least eight people were shot during a party in Virginia. It was not immediately known whether there were any fatalities.

WAVY.com quotes a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as saying that eight patients with gunshot wounds, all male, were being treated.

Their conditions were not given.

Police were called to the neighborhood in Chesapeake just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of people refusing to move vehicles and traffic congestion.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content