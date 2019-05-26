Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

In vaping response, schools mull treatment with discipline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials at schools across the United States have begun rethinking their approach to teen vaping, as statistics show a rise in suspensions and other disciplinary actions for students caught using e-cigarettes on school grounds.

Many who previously emphasized discipline are now also looking more closely at ways to prevent and treat nicotine addiction, partly by educating students about its health risks.

Bob Farrace is a spokesman for the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He says schools have to enforce their disciplinary codes but that a more comprehensive approach has led to better results.

E-cigarettes have now overtaken traditional cigarettes in popularity among students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, one in five U.S. high school students reported vaping sometime in the previous month.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content