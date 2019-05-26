Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Hawaii woman rescued from forest told self not to give up

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii woman who was found alive in a forest on Maui island after going missing more than two weeks ago says she at times struggled not to give up.

Amanda Eller tells the New York Times that despite these moments, she told herself “the only option I had was life or death.”

Eller added: “I heard this voice that said, ‘If you want to live, keep going.’ And as soon as I would doubt my intuition and try to go another way than where it was telling me, something would stop me, a branch would fall on me, I’d stub my toe, or I’d trip. So I was like, ‘OK, there is only one way to go.’ ”

Eller was found injured Friday in the Makawao Forest Reserve.

The physical therapist from the Maui town of Haiku went missing on May 8.

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

