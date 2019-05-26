‘Dorm chef’ still cooking up culinary buzz

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after graduation, the “dorm chef” is still cooking up culinary buzz.

Jonah Reider became a media sensation as a Columbia University senior booted from his dorm for running a sophisticated supper club there.

His club, Pith , now has a new incarnation in a high-rise apartment near Wall Street.

Reider flew overseas this spring to make a pilot for Japanese television. And he’s planning a grilled cheese sandwich shop in Tokyo.

He’s also launched a company that sells honey, salt and olive oil infused with CBD nationally, and THC in Oregon.

Despite all that, Reider says he doesn’t want to be known as a chef.

He tells The Associated Press he’s trying to inspire people to cook at home for friends and family rather than overspending at restaurants.