Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billionaire businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke and seeking hospital care.

Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a statement that Gilbert “received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably” after going to a Detroit-area hospital early Sunday with “stroke-like symptoms.” Gilbert is the company’s founder and chairman.

The company said Gilbert’s family requests privacy at this time.

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005.

The 57-year-old Gilbert introduced new Cavs coach John Beilein at a press conference Tuesday at the team’s training facility in Independence, Ohio.

His hospitalization comes a month before his Rocket Mortgage is to host Detroit’s first PGA Tour event. It also follows his launch of a ballot drive just days earlier to push auto insurance reform in Michigan. The state Legislature passed a landmark insurance reform bill Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

4:58 pm
Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

4:34 pm
Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead

4:12 pm
Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead

Scroll to top
Skip to content