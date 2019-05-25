Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.

Los Angeles police say Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Authorities say Morgan sought to exert control over Lee even though he didn’t have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. Kessel said Saturday that he had been in contact with prosecutors to arrange for Morgan to surrender next week but he was arrested anyway.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

