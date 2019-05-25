Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FAA investigating Chick-fil-A’s exclusion at Texas airport

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating a decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from an airport concession contract in San Antonio over opposition to the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the FAA told San Antonio officials Friday it’s investigating complaints the city-owned airport discriminated “against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.”

City Attorney Andy Segovia said his office is reviewing the FAA’s notice.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has faced opposition elsewhere over donating millions over the years to groups that oppose same-sex marriage.

Texas lawmakers this month approved a bill that would prohibit cities from taking “adverse action” against an individual based on contributions to religious organizations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled he will sign the legislation.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Associated Press

