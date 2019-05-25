Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Deputy fatally shoots reportedly suicidal man after chase

CARRIERE, Miss. (AP) — Officials continue to investigate the shooting of a south Mississippi man killed while fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy.

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison says the chase began Thursday when deputies received a call that a man was suicidal and armed.

Allison tells The Picayune Item that a deputy found 28-year-old Adam McCoy of Carriere (kah-REER’) driving a car and chased him down several roads. The sheriff says McCoy hit another SUV at an intersection, which careened into a second SUV.

After the crash, officials say McCoy fired at the pursuing deputy. The officer shot back, hitting McCoy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Allison says the deputy and occupants of the other vehicles weren’t injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the inquiry and gathering evidence.

___

Information from: Picayune Item, http://www.picayuneitem.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

12:00 pm
Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

11:43 am
President Trump arrives in Japan
AP - World News

President Trump arrives in Japan

6:27 am
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

President Trump arrives in Japan
AP - World News

President Trump arrives in Japan

Scroll to top
Skip to content