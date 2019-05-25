Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bernie Sanders holds first home state rally of 2020 campaign

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding his first home state rally of his 2020 campaign.

The event in Vermont takes place on the lawn of the Statehouse on Saturday afternoon and thousands are expected to attend.

The campaign says Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform.

Sanders kicked off his previous presidential campaign in Vermont in 2015 but chose not to launch his 2020 run in his home state. He held his first campaign rally in Brooklyn in early March.

More than 20 Democratic contenders are in the primary race.

Sanders returns to New Hampshire for campaign events early next week.

Associated Press

Associated Press

