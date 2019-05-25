Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
9-year-old killed, 2nd child hurt in Texas drag racing crash

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a 9-year-old girl was killed and another child was seriously injured after the car they were riding in was hit by a vehicle that had been drag racing.

Police say three cars were racing on a Dallas street Friday night when one of the vehicles hit a Chevrolet Impala with the two children.

The 9-year-old girl, who was in the back seat, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say another child in the back seat and a front passenger are in critical condition. The driver is in good condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the Impala was taken into custody after being released from a hospital. The other two drivers involved fled but were later taken into custody.

Charges are pending in the case.

Associated Press

