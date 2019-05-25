Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

3 soccer teammates killed by driver while waiting for bus

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A driver has crashed into three South Florida soccer teammates who were waiting for their bus, killing the teens.

The Miami Herald reports the crash occurred Saturday morning in North Miami. Authorities say the unidentified driver survived the wreck and was hospitalized in serious condition.

The teens were in their soccer uniforms, ready to play in a tournament in Weston. They were part of the Little Haiti Football Club, a nonprofit that identifies low-income children with athletic talent.

Pat Santangelo sits on the board of directors for the soccer organization. He says many of the 100 kids enrolled in the free program are either homeless, undocumented or low-income.

The teens have been identified as 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 17-year-old Richcarde Dumay. They were not related.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Isolated Thunder for Sunday
News

Isolated Thunder for Sunday

4:05 pm
Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors
News

Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors

3:55 pm
Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
News

Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest

3:38 pm
Isolated Thunder for Sunday
News

Isolated Thunder for Sunday

Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors
News

Judge: Anheuser-Busch must pull some ads about MillerCoors

Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
News

Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest

Scroll to top
Skip to content