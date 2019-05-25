Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 suspected of dismembering California man arrested in China

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A couple suspected of killing a man and dismembering his body in California has been arrested in China and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

Police in San Francisco said Friday that 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching were arrested after arriving in Beijing. With the assistance of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officials, the pair was flown to a federal detention center in Virginia, where they were booked for investigation of homicide.

Police conducted a well-being check on 73-year-old Benedict Ching on Monday after a co-worker contacted his family to report that he didn’t come to work. Officers discovered his dismembered body inside the home in the Outer Mission neighborhood and suspect his death was a result of foul play.

Investigators have not released a motive.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge
News

2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

1:31 pm
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

12:00 pm
Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

11:43 am
2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge
News

2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

Scroll to top
Skip to content