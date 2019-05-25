Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 killed in crash of single-engine plane in southern Utah

GROVER, Utah (AP) — Authorities say two people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed in southern Utah.

A statement released by Wayne County spokeswoman Kassidee Brown says the plane crashed Friday in the Grover area, leaving a large debris field and starting a fire.

The statement said witnesses said they heard an explosion and saw smoke after the plane disappeared from view.

No identities were released.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Grover is 177 miles (285 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Associated Press

Associated Press

