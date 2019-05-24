Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Volkswagen names new chief executive at Tennessee plant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — German auto maker Volkswagen has named a new chief executive at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Plant spokeswoman Amanda Plecas said in a phone interview Friday that Frank Fischer has been named the new CEO at the factory where 3,800 workers produce the Passat and Atlas vehicles.

Plecas said employees were notified Thursday about the hiring of Fischer, who was CEO when the plant broke ground in 2008 and began production in 2011. Fischer left Chattanooga three years later for a position at a Volkswagen factory in Germany.

Fischer steps in for Antonio Pinto. Plecas said Pinto is moving to a new assignment in Germany.

The United Auto Workers union filed a new petition Wednesday seeking to hold a vote on its representation of workers at the Chattanooga plant.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

1:45 pm
More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

1:42 pm
Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

1:14 pm
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

Scroll to top
Skip to content