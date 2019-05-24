Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump’s plan to fund border wall faces first legal test

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge is expected to decide Friday whether to block the White House from spending billions of dollars to build a wall on the Mexican border with money secured under President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

The judge is weighing two cases that challenged the maneuver to redirect mostly military-designated funding for wall construction.

California and 19 other states, along with environmentalists, civil liberties groups and communities along the border, are seeking a temporary injunction to halt construction plans.

At stake is billions of dollars that Trump wants for the wall, his signature campaign promise, heading into his campaign for a second term. He declared the emergency in February after losing a fight over fully paying for it that led to a 35-day government shutdown.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fire crews working to evacuate Regency Tower Apartments
Breaking News

Fire crews working to evacuate Regency Tower Apartments

11:49 am
The Denver Zoo has an adorable new baby!
News

The Denver Zoo has an adorable new baby!

11:35 am
Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

11:08 am
Fire crews working to evacuate Regency Tower Apartments
Breaking News

Fire crews working to evacuate Regency Tower Apartments

The Denver Zoo has an adorable new baby!
News

The Denver Zoo has an adorable new baby!

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

Scroll to top
Skip to content