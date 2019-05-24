Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teen wanted in Florida shooting arrested in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen connected to a Florida high school football game shooting has been arrested in Georgia.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 19-year-old Arthur Davin Jones III was picked up during a traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Camden, Georgia. He’s now awaiting extradition to Jacksonville on an attempted murder warrant.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded last week outside a spring football game between Terry Parker High School and Ribault High School.

Officials say six school police officers and more than 1,000 spectators were inside the stadium when several males surrounded the victim in a parking lot and a single shot was fired.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related. Detectives haven’t said what role Jones played in the shooting.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

