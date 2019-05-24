Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

SpaceX launches 60 little satellites, 1st of thousands

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched 60 little satellites, the first of thousands that founder Elon Musk plans to put in orbit for global internet coverage.

The recycled Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Thursday. The first-stage booster landed on an ocean platform, as the tightly packed cluster of satellites continued upward.

Musk said Friday all 60 flat-panel satellites were deployed and online a few hundred miles (kilometers) above Earth. Each satellite is 500 pounds (227 kilograms).

The orbiting constellation — named Starlink — will grow.

Musk says 12 launches of 60 satellites each will provide high-speed internet coverage throughout the U.S. Twenty-four launches will serve most of the populated world and 30 launches the entire world. That will be 1,800 satellites in total, with more planned after that.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

5:23 am
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

4:58 am
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

4:32 am
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content