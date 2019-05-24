Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Man drove drunk to pick up woman charged with DWI

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man drove drunk to a New Jersey police station where he was picking up a woman who had been charged with drunken driving.

Hackettstown police say 21-year-old Morgan Doran, of Netcong, was arrested early Friday after a traffic stop. She was taken to the station where authorities say she contacted 24-year-old Sebastian Rehm, of Washington Township (Morris County) to pick her up.

When Rehm arrived at the station, authorities say he smelled of alcohol and they charged him with drunken driving. Both of them were eventually released to another driver.

It wasn’t known Friday if either Doran or Rehm has retained an attorney.

Associated Press

