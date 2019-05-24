Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police arrest man in hit-and-run death of girl at bus stop

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old man who they say drove away after his pickup truck struck and killed an 8-year-old girl at a school bus stop in southwest Florida.

Logan Tyler Heatherington was arrested Thursday, almost two months after the death of Layla Aiken . He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and vehicular homicide.

The News-Press reports Cape Coral police verified Heatherington was the driver by reviewing hours of surveillance footage that showed him getting into the red Dodge Ram truck, leaving his house and driving to work. They received video showing the truck leaving the crash scene in the early morning darkness of March 25.

Authorities say Layla’s twin younger brothers witnessed the crash.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Heatherington.

Associated Press

