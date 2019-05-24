Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration has notified Congress it plans to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Officials said members of Congress were notified following a White House meeting Thursday to discuss Pentagon proposals to bolster the U.S. force presence in the Middle East.

The officials spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the troop plans have not yet been formally announced.

Earlier this week, officials had said that Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn’t settled on a figure.

The U.S. began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf region this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill
News

Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill

10:20 am
More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy
News

More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy

10:07 am
Everything you need to know for the long weekend
Covering Colorado

Everything you need to know for the long weekend

10:02 am
