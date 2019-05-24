Man charged in crash that killed Memphis police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already convicted three times for driving under the influence now faces a vehicular homicide charge, accused of fatally rear-ending a police officer.

Shelby County prosecutors said Thursday that Marquell Griffin was intoxicated and speeding when he slammed into the car of Lt. Myron Fair, a 25-year veteran of the Memphis Police.

Authorities say Fair was stopped at a traffic light, headed home from work, when his Nissan Altima was hit from behind by Griffin’s Dodge Durango just after midnight on March 21 in Memphis.

Police said Griffin walked away but was arrested later. Online court records didn’t show a lawyer for him in this case late Thursday.