Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Maine to end non-medical exemptions for vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for required vaccinations in Maine.

With the Democrat’s signature Friday, Maine will end non-medical vaccine opt-outs by 2021 for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools, and for health care facility employees.

Maine joins California, Mississippi and West Virginia to become the fourth state without religious exemptions for vaccine requirements.

Maine has one of the highest rates of non-medical vaccine exemptions in the nation, and health officials say the opt-out rates appear to be rising.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Ryan Tipping of Orono said it has become clear amid reports of measles and other preventable diseases “that we must act to ensure the health of our communities.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

1:45 pm
More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

1:42 pm
Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

1:14 pm
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history
Covering Colorado

More than 40 arrested in largest black-market marijuana bust in Colorado history

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments
News

Elderly residents evacuated as units burn inside Regency Tower Apartments

Scroll to top
Skip to content