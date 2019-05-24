Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge: Anheuser-Busch must revise ads called ‘misleading’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop suggesting in advertising that MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup, in a preliminary ruling on a lawsuit filed by MillerCoors against its rival.

U.S. District Judge William Conley for the Western District of Wisconsin Friday granted a preliminary injunction telling Anheuser-Busch to stop using the words “corn syrup” in ads that compare Miller Lite and Coors Light unfavorably with Bud Light, without giving more context in the ad.

MillerCoors sued its rival, saying Anheuser-Busch had spent as much as $30 million on a “false and misleading” campaign, including Super Bowl ads.

MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley says the company is pleased with the judge’s ruling. Anheuser Busch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

