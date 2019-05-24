Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former officer pleads guilty to battery for punching suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A former northeastern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to battery and resigned after authorities say he punched a man who refused to have his blood drawn for a drunken driving investigation.

State police say 28-year-old Charles Smith of Fort Wayne entered the plea this week to the misdemeanor in Allen Superior Court.

The Associated Press left a message Friday with a lawyer listed in court records as representing Smith.

Police say the Fort Wayne officer was at Allen County Jail with the suspect in March when the man refused a breath test. Smith obtained a search warrant to draw the man’s blood, but the man reportedly refused to comply.

Police say Smith tried to put the man in handcuffs, but he pulled away and Smith punched him three times.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Same-sex marriages begin in Taiwan, first for Asia
News

Same-sex marriages begin in Taiwan, first for Asia

8:00 am
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

7:55 am
Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County
Covering Colorado

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

7:11 am
Same-sex marriages begin in Taiwan, first for Asia
News

Same-sex marriages begin in Taiwan, first for Asia

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County
Covering Colorado

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

Scroll to top
Skip to content