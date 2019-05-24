First guests to Disney’s Star Wars land face time limit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Massive crowds are expected at Disneyland when its Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge land opens next week, but park officials have a plan to manage them — and it involves Stormtroopers.

Park employees dressed as the white-armored foot soldiers may be used to encourage guests to “move along” to other parts of the theme park if they’ve overstayed a four-hour limit inside Galaxy’s Edge. The time limit will be in place from the area’s opening on May 31 until June 23.

Reservations and a special wristband are required to visit the area at the Anaheim, California, theme park for the first three weeks.

Galaxy’s Edge is the largest single-theme land created inside a Disney park. The 14-acre land’s marquee attraction is a ride inside a replica of the Millennium Falcon.