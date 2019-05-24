Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

First guests to Disney’s Star Wars land face time limit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Massive crowds are expected at Disneyland when its Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge land opens next week, but park officials have a plan to manage them — and it involves Stormtroopers.

Park employees dressed as the white-armored foot soldiers may be used to encourage guests to “move along” to other parts of the theme park if they’ve overstayed a four-hour limit inside Galaxy’s Edge. The time limit will be in place from the area’s opening on May 31 until June 23.

Reservations and a special wristband are required to visit the area at the Anaheim, California, theme park for the first three weeks.

Galaxy’s Edge is the largest single-theme land created inside a Disney park. The 14-acre land’s marquee attraction is a ride inside a replica of the Millennium Falcon.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

9:23 am
Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

9:18 am
Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

8:39 am
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

Scroll to top
Skip to content