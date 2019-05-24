Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man pleads not guilty in death of child’s mother

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Patrick Frazee entered the plea Friday in the city of Cripple Creek in the case involving the killing of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen alive last year on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators have testified that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Her body hasn’t been found.

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

Associated Press

