Beaver makes surprise cameo in Alaska police camera video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A police camera caught a beaver’s surprise appearance near a traffic stop in Alaska’s largest city.

Anchorage police posted the brief video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday showing the creature ambling into the road between two patrol cars.

The beaver then backtracks before disappearing from the screen.

Police wrote in the post, “We say it all the time: Rubbernecking is bad.”

They said, “Thankfully he didn’t end up a speed bump. That would’ve been depressy (depressing + messy). Nothing to see here, buddy. Scurry on.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

