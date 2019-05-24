Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bail denied for former police officer charged in killing

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a former Mississippi police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

News outlets report Circuit Judge John Gregory denied bail Friday for 38-year-old Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee), who is charged with murder.

City officials fired Kinne on Tuesday from his job at the Oxford Police Department, two days after 32-year-old Dominique Clayton was found shot to death in her home in Oxford.

Clayton’s relatives say she and Kinne had been in a romantic relationship.

Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, had expressed outrage Wednesday after prosecutors told a different judge that they and defense lawyers might discuss bail.

Kinne is white, and Dominique Clayton was black. Her mother said Wednesday: “There is no justice for black people.”

Kinne remains jailed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago
News

Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago

4:59 pm
Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers
News

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers

4:29 pm
Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County
Covering Colorado

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County

4:09 pm
Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago
News

Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers
News

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County
Covering Colorado

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County

Scroll to top
Skip to content