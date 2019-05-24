Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
After shark attacks, is Cape Cod ready for tourist season?

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Tourist season on Cape Cod is opening with some uncertainty after last year’s two shark attacks.

Beachgoers expressed trepidation about getting into the water ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Truro resident Beckett Rotchford said he’ll stick to swimming at lifeguard-monitored beaches and won’t be boogie boarding at all this summer.

Eastham homeowners Alison and Isabel Cossar said officials need to do more to make beachgoers feel safe or the region’s tourism economy will suffer. They say rental property owners like them are already experiencing more vacancies than usual because vacationers are staying away.

Local officials have promised modest changes this year, such as emergency call boxes and medical kits with tourniquets at beaches. But they’re studying more drastic safety measures, like building shark barriers.

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods
Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

