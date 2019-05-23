Watch out: Protocol pitfalls abound as Trump heads abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coming weeks will serve as a master class in the finer points — and potential pitfalls — of protocol as President Donald Trump meets with Japan’s newly installed Emperor Naruhito and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on state visits to Japan and the United Kingdom.

Many world leaders are tripped up by the intricacies, and Trump has a spotty record in diplomatic dealings on the world stage.

Trump’s penchant for flattery is not lost on the Japanese, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe working to become perhaps his closest friend among global leaders.

Experts say the pageantry of a state visit, including meeting Naruhito and an imperial banquet, should bring out the best in Trump.

The Japanese say they aren’t worried, noting Trump’s smooth meeting with Emperor Akihito in 2017.