Trump visits Arlington National Cemetery before Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting Arlington National Cemetery a few days before Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who died in service to the United States.

The president quietly traveled across the Potomac River on Thursday to pay his respects at the hallowed burial ground. Presidents typically lay a wreath and deliver remarks at the cemetery on the holiday, but Trump will be in Japan on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

First lady Melania Trump accompanied the president to the cemetery.

Associated Press

