Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is stepping up his effort “to investigate the investigators.” He directed the U.S. intelligence community on Thursday to “quickly and fully cooperate” with Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe of whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move marked another effort in Trump’s efforts to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump is delegating to Barr the “full and complete authority” to declassify documents relating to the probe.

Associated Press

