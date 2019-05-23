The Latest: Memorial held for Texas woman shot by officer

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Houston area woman who was shot and killed by a police officer (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Community leaders, elected officials and relatives of a Houston-area woman shot and killed by a police officer say her death must be a call to action.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy for 44-year-old Pamela Turner during a service Thursday at a Houston church.

Baytown police say Officer Juan Delacruz shot the African American woman after she hit him with his Taser during an attempted arrest last week. Turner’s family has presented the Hispanic officer as the aggressor, saying he was Turner’s neighbor and knew she had paranoid schizophrenia.

Sharpton says that the community will not rest until justice is done. He says Turner’s death is not something authorities will be able to “brush under the rug.”

Delacruz returned to work Monday. Baytown police say he’ll be on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.

12:10 a.m.

A Houston-area police officer who fatally shot a woman with mental illness is back on the job but not the streets.

Baytown police say Officer Juan Delacruz returned to work Monday. He’ll be on administrative duty during the investigation into his shooting of 44-year-old Pamela Turner. Delacruz was put on paid leave for three days following the May 13 killing.

Police have said Delacruz shot the African American woman after she hit him with his Taser during an attempted arrest. Turner’s family has presented the Hispanic officer as the aggressor, saying he was Turner’s neighbor and knew she had paranoid schizophrenia.

A lawyer for Turner’s family says video of the incident and a private autopsy show Delacruz shot Turner in the stomach, chest and face while a “safe distance” away.