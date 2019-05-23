Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Inmate’s wife says she knew he’d be acquitted

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Latest on the acquittal of an inmate accused of leading a fatal riot at Delaware’s maximum security prison (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The wife of an inmate accused of leading a riot at Delaware’s maximum-security prison during which a guard was killed and other staffers taken hostage says she was confident that her husband would be acquitted.

Lillian Oliver says 32-year-old Roman Shankaras is not a murderer, and that she knew he’d be coming home.

A jury on Thursday acquitted Shankaras on all charges related to the 2017 riot and the death of prison guard Steven Floyd.

Shankaras recently completed a seven-year sentence for unrelated riot and robbery charges. He is expected to be released from custody by Friday.

Two previous trials against seven other inmates charged in the riot resulted in only one murder conviction.

Lead prosecutor John Downs had no comment as he left the courthouse.

___

3 p.m.

A jury has acquitted an inmate accused of leading a riot at Delaware’s maximum-security prison during which a guard was killed and other staffers taken hostage.

Jurors deliberated over two days before acquitting 32-year-old Roman Shankaras on Thursday in the death of Steven Floyd.

Shankaras recently completed a seven-year sentence for unrelated riot and robbery charges. The acquittal spares him from a mandatory life sentence.

Shankaras is one of 18 inmates indicted after the 2017 riot, 16 of whom were charged with murder in Floyd’s death. Two guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours before tactical teams burst in and rescued her.

Two other trials against seven inmates resulted in only one murder conviction.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Senate passes disaster relief bill
News

Senate passes disaster relief bill

3:19 pm
Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

2:53 pm
Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

2:24 pm
Senate passes disaster relief bill
News

Senate passes disaster relief bill

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

Scroll to top
Skip to content