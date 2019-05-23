Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas governor announces $1.6B deal for teacher raises

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says $1.6 billion in teacher raises are coming in a deal driven by classroom unrest and Republicans who sharply changed course on public education ahead of 2020.

The announcement Thursday would make Texas the latest state — and now the largest — to pour more money into schools in wake of teacher revolts across the U.S. and years of cost-cutting.

Teacher never went on strike in Texas. But Republicans who absorbed heavy losses in the 2018 elections returned to the Capitol newly committed to a public school system that was declared barely constitutional just three years ago.

Lawmakers said the raises amount to roughly $4,000 for experienced teachers. Teacher unions met the news with caution, saying they needed to see details.

Texas’ legislative session ends Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

2:53 pm
Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

2:24 pm
Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs

2:07 pm
Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content