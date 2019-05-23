Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff to birdwatchers: Please pull off the road

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is asking birdwatchers not to leave their cars parked in the middle of a road while they take off on foot in pursuit of a feathered find.

Chippewa County Sheriff Michael Bitnar posted “safety tips” on his department’s Facebook page Thursday welcoming birdwatchers to the county and sharing some rules of the road.

Bitnar ask that if they spot a bird they must stop and photograph or observe, to please pull off the road first, close their vehicle doors and turn on the hazard flashers.

He says leaving vehicles parked in the middle of the road “occurs all the time, often times on curves, where traffic has to completely stop because of the vehicles and people standing in the roadway.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

1:37 pm
Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

1:25 pm
These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

1:03 pm
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

Scroll to top
Skip to content