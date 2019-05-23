Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Real Housewives’ husband gets reprieve in deportation fight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member has won a reprieve in his deportation battle.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in an order published Wednesday that Joe Giudice (joo-DEE’-chay) can stay in the U.S. as his appeal progresses.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

A judge ruled in October that Joe Giudice would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

A group of more than two dozen former immigration judges had filed a brief in support of his appeal. The court is expected to issue a decision within a few months.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

Associated Press

