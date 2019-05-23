Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Mystery man pulling emergency brakes on subways

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have been searching for a person who has been intentionally pulling the emergency brakes on subway cars for no legitimate purpose.

Police on Thursday released images and video of a man they say rode on the outside of a car for several stops before entering the car and pulling its emergency brake and fleeing.

It happened on a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh avenue station during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Police say there have been about 40 similar incidents. They began in February, continued in March and increased in frequency in April and May.

Police believe the brake pulling prankster is using a key to gain access to an unoccupied motorman car, where he is able to engage the emergency brake.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

5:32 pm
Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

5:15 pm
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

4:42 pm
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content