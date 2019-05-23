Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Plans proceed to build new bus terminal in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans to build a new Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York are moving forward.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Thursday that it is starting a formal environmental review process to replace the crumbling, 1950s-era facility with a new terminal in Manhattan.

Commuters criticize the midtown Manhattan terminal for its leaky ceilings, faulty air conditioners, dirty rest rooms and frequent delays.

Plans for a new bus terminal have been progressing slowly in recent years. A proposal to build a new facility a block west in Manhattan encountered strong opposition from New York lawmakers in 2016.

The terminal serves more than 250,000 passenger trips daily.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Senate passes disaster relief bill
News

Senate passes disaster relief bill

3:19 pm
Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

2:53 pm
Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

2:24 pm
Senate passes disaster relief bill
News

Senate passes disaster relief bill

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty
Seen on 5

Watch Red Nose Day tonight on NBC to help end child poverty

Scroll to top
Skip to content