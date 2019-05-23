Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Philadelphia Inquirer offers buyouts, citing revenue decline

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The publishers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com are offering buyouts to staff but the threat of layoffs looms if there aren’t enough volunteers.

Philly.com reports that Philadelphia Media Network’s publisher and chief executive emailed employees Thursday.

Terrance C.Q. Egger says the decision is due to the decline in revenue for the organization, which is owned by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, a nonprofit.

The president of the NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia has told union members in an email the announcement is “sickening.” She says there’s a threat of layoffs if not enough staffers volunteer for buyouts.

The terms of the buyout offers weren’t available.

The news comes a day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the Reading Eagle to Digital First Media.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

5:32 pm
Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

5:15 pm
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

4:42 pm
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts
News

Facebook removes 2 billion fake accounts

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content