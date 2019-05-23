Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Older Americans more likely to cite workplace discrimination

CHICAGO (AP) — A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says about half of Americans think there’s age discrimination in the workplace.

But there’s a split by age. The poll finds 60% of adults age 60 and over say older workers in the U.S. are always or often discriminated against. Among adults younger than 45, it’s 43%.

Three-quarters of older Americans say their age puts them at a disadvantage when looking for work. Among those 45 to 59, the figure is 65 percent.

One in 10 older Americans and 2 in 10 of those 45 to 59 say they have been passed over for a raise or promotion because of their age.

The federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act bars discrimination in the workplace on the basis of age.

