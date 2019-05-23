Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

North Carolina Democrat in House race not for impeachment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democrat running for a still-vacant U.S. House election he seemed to lose last year before signs of ballot fraud were unearthed says he doesn’t favor impeachment hearings confronting President Donald Trump and believes the Iraq War wasn’t justified.

Dan McCready said in an Associated Press interview Thursday that he would work readily with Republicans and their priorities if he beats Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop in a September special election.

McCready avoided answering several questions directly, but the former Marine platoon leader in Iraq said the U.S. invaded that country for political reasons on shaky intelligence. Washington launched the invasion to capture weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

Trump recently sent an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Middle East over unspecified threats from Iran.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

11:44 am
USDA: 62,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E-Coli risk
News

USDA: 62,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E-Coli risk

11:23 am
CSU research: CBD shows promise for treating epileptic dogs
Covering Colorado

CSU research: CBD shows promise for treating epileptic dogs

11:11 am
Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

USDA: 62,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E-Coli risk
News

USDA: 62,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E-Coli risk

CSU research: CBD shows promise for treating epileptic dogs
Covering Colorado

CSU research: CBD shows promise for treating epileptic dogs

Scroll to top
Skip to content